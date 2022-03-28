ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
1900 ‘stallions’ participate in national equestrian show

Press Release 28 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: One of the world largest three-day national equestrian show set up at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has concluded in which 1900 stallions across the country participated. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Dr Muhammad Aslam distributed the prizes.

In the section of 8 category, UAF team comprising Nehal Ahmad, Malik Umer Farooq and others stood first. In the section of four, Raja Zubair and Raja Saqlain team from Pindi Ghazi club got the first position while team of Khan Liaquat from Ibrar Club; and team of Malik Irfan from Ghazi Ravi Club secured the second and third position respectively.

In single tent pegging, Ch Haroon Shahbaz from Shaheen Club clinched first position, Naveed Ahmad Bhatti from Bukhari Club Gujrat and Ch Khizar Gujjar from Ibrar Club got the second and third position respectively.

Scores of horse lovers thronged UAF to have the delight of the national tent championship at the Tent Pegging Stadium, UAF. Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the organisers for organising the ever largest tent pegging show. He said that tent pegging highlights our rural culture and it instils focused approach to achieve goals and targets. He said that the tent pegging is a historical sport which was essential for warriors. He added that tent pegging had become a permanent feature of UAF sports activities.

The speculators witnessed eye-catching and attractive tent pegging by riders waving spears to collect the wooden peg amid clouds of dust rising from the grounds. The rider hanging halfway down while galloping with high speed to lift the piece of wood with a spear is a main source of attraction for speculators.

Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri, Endowment Funds Deputy Director Amir Saeed, Director Farms Dr Haroon Zaman, Principal officer ECD Dr Muhammad Arshad, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad, Dr Anjum Zia, Sikander Tawana and others also attended the event.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad national equestrian show

