Hunting, sporting arms: SIDB, PHSADC to organise exhibition

Recorder Report 28 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Pakistan Sporting & Hunting Arms Development Company (PSHADC) will organize an exhibition for the promotion and hunting and sporting arms.

The three-day exhibition would be held from June 10 to June 12 at Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad under the registered brand name “Target Outdoor Shooting Show (TOSS) 2022.

Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) is an autonomous subservient body of Industries; Commerce & Technical Education Department is mandated with organizing fairs, pavilions, sales and display of products of cottage & small industry of the province through its Act of 1972.

The event will provide an opportunity to local small arms clusters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dara Adam Khel, to display their products for promotion on national level. The said exhibition will also enhance exposure of these industrial products and will provide B2B, B2C and D2C channels for the exhibitors and participants. The exhibition is likely to attract a large number of foot-fall from business community, commercial attaches, foreign delegations and general public and will be a good source of promotion for business community.

The diplomats of different countries will also be invited to attend the exhibition. Being a resident and notable business personality of Dara Adam Khel, KP-SIDB will appreciate if you can extend hands for sponsorship/financial support in organizing the subject show.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

