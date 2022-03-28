ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ukraine war major threat to global economic order: Zahid

Recorder Report 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has said war between Russia and Ukraine poses a major threat to the West-controlled global economic order.

Russia and its allies are developing new rules for international trade while the threat of widespread hunger looms over the world due to the conflict, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the world is being divided into two blocks, the free market economy and the controlled economy, which will create new challenges.

He said that steps that were taken by former US President Trump, Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and the outbreak of Coronavirus had shaken the foundations of globalization and now key countries are nailing the last nail in its coffin.

The monopoly of the US dollar which it has enjoyed for 78 years is under threat, he said, adding that Western countries had targeted Iran, Cuba, North Korea and other small countries whose economic losses were tolerable but now a big country has been targeted which may backfire.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Russia supplies the West with 24% oil and 80% gas and the sanctions will be producing unpredictable results. Central Asian countries, like the rest of the world, are being hit hard by Western sanctions, their currencies are depreciating, economic pressures are mounting and remittances from Russia are declining, he observed.

The West should know that if the losses of the countries affected by the sanctions are not remedied, they will ignore the sanctions and put their own interests first. International institutions like the IMF and World Bank should extend support to the poor countries caught unaware in the conflict and facing serious economic consequences.

He further said that NATO countries have failed to secure Europe which has damaged their credibility while the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister to Afghanistan is of utmost importance in the rapidly changing global situation. He said the business community welcomed the offer of China to include Afghanistan in the CPEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ukraine war major threat to global economic order: Zahid

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories