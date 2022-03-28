‘World TB Day’ marked at KMU Peshawar

PESHAWAR: To mark World TB Day, a function was jointly organized by TB Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health department KP and other donor agencies at the multipurpose hall, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

Former Director General Health Services KP Dr. Ayub Roze, Additional Inspector General Prison Rehan Gul Khattak, Director KMU Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences Dr. Saima Afaq, Director Mother and Child Health Program Dr. Sahib Gul, Additional Director General Health Services KP Dr. Obaidullah, Representative of Mercy Corps Ms. Lubna Javed, World Health Organization Dr. Babar Alam, National Coordinator of National TB Control Program Dr. Abdul Wali and Director Provincial TB Control Program Dr. Mudassar Shehzad addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that TB is a treatable disease and if a person has a cough and fever for more than two weeks, he or she should go to the nearest TB center and get tested. They said that one TB patient can affect 10 to 15 healthy people, so creating TB awareness is a shared national cause of government agencies as well as all citizens.

The experts said that TB should not be considered as a stigma but it should be treated as a disease and attention should be paid to its treatment and prevention measures should be adopted.

The speakers said that TB is a contagious disease and it is possible to control it but we all have to work together for this common national cause. Experts hope that the valuable services rendered by KMU on various fronts in tackling various diseases so far hope that its administration; faculty and students will work with the same passion and enthusiasm in tackling TB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022