ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Whoever Nawaz meets in London is in the country's larger interest: Maryam

  • PML-N Vice-President says not even 10,000 people attended PTI's Islamabad rally on Sunday
BR Web Desk 27 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that whoever former premier Nawaz Sharif meets in London is in the larger interest of the country, Aaj News reported.

“I was told that in his address, PM Imran claimed Nawaz Sharif holds secret meetings in London. I want to tell you that whoever Nawaz meets, he does so in the larger interest of the country,” she said while addressing the Mehngai March rally in Gujranwala on Sunday.

Maryam said that the premier claimed he has many secrets, which he would not spell out to protect the country’s foreign policy. “In reality, he cannot take a stand for himself."

Maryam said that PM Imran calls Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel.’

"However, he himself should be given the same title as the prices of petrol and diesel are at a record high during his government.”

Govt using taxpayers' money on PTI rally: Maryam Nawaz

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam said that the premier had promised to gather 1 million people at the Parade Ground, but he could not attract even 10,000 people in Islamabad.

“I salute the people of Islamabad and surrounding areas as they have buried Imran Khan’s politics for good by not attending his jalsa today.”

She said that the government failed to garner public support because of inflation, corruption, and the use of foul language.

She thanked the people of Gujranwala for coming out in numbers against the incumbent government.

“I am proud of the people of Gujranwala who never let down Nawaz Sharif, even at the lowest points of his political career.”

Nawaz Sharif PTI PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif no confidence motion Anti inflation march

Comments

1000 characters

Whoever Nawaz meets in London is in the country's larger interest: Maryam

Imran Khan will be ultimate winner, says Sheikh Rashid

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Govt using taxpayers' money on PTI rally: Maryam Nawaz

Ukraine says Russia wants to split nation, calls for more arms

Pakistan ODIs 'challenging' for depleted Australia: Zampa

Taliban ban women in Afghanistan from flying without male chaperone

Shanghai to impose phased Covid-19 lockdown: government

Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK's Truss

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen despite rebel truce

Read more stories