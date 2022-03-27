Whoever Nawaz meets in London is in the country's larger interest: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that whoever former premier Nawaz Sharif meets in London is in the larger interest of the country, Aaj News reported.

“I was told that in his address, PM Imran claimed Nawaz Sharif holds secret meetings in London. I want to tell you that whoever Nawaz meets, he does so in the larger interest of the country,” she said while addressing the Mehngai March rally in Gujranwala on Sunday.

Maryam said that the premier claimed he has many secrets, which he would not spell out to protect the country’s foreign policy. “In reality, he cannot take a stand for himself."

Maryam said that PM Imran calls Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel.’

"However, he himself should be given the same title as the prices of petrol and diesel are at a record high during his government.”

Govt using taxpayers' money on PTI rally: Maryam Nawaz

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam said that the premier had promised to gather 1 million people at the Parade Ground, but he could not attract even 10,000 people in Islamabad.

“I salute the people of Islamabad and surrounding areas as they have buried Imran Khan’s politics for good by not attending his jalsa today.”

She said that the government failed to garner public support because of inflation, corruption, and the use of foul language.

She thanked the people of Gujranwala for coming out in numbers against the incumbent government.

“I am proud of the people of Gujranwala who never let down Nawaz Sharif, even at the lowest points of his political career.”