ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Govt using taxpayers' money on PTI rally: Maryam Nawaz

BR Web Desk 27 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif accused on Sunday the government of using taxpayers’ money for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) million march in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Gujranwala, Maryam said that PM Imran Khan had directed local administrations of each district in Punjab to provide 200 buses for Sunday’s rally.

“They allocated special trains, used the taxpayers’ money to garner people’s support for the so-called million march, yet could not gather enough people,” she said, adding that people will never support a government that forced them to buy basic household items like ghee at Rs500 per kg.

“People have not forgotten the sugar scandal, they haven’t forgotten the medicine, wheat, and petroleum crisis; skyrocketing inflation has forced masses to join the opposition's Mehngai March against the government.”

She said that Imran Khan will be held responsible for using taxpayers’ money on public gatherings, and also criticised him for using the religious card to gain political mileage.

The PML-N Vice-President said that “PM Imran Khan is a coward,” who will try to run away as soon as his government is toppled, but “the Opposition will not let him run away.”

She went on to say that when the premier was held accountable for his misdoings related to the foreign funding case, he used “every means to save himself.”

More to follow

