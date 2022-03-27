PM Imran shows more belligerence on eve of his ‘power show’

KAMALIA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that efforts of the ‘three mice’ to topple his government were focused on evading the huge corruption cases and declared that he would not spare them if his life was at stake.

“Losing a government is a minor thing, I will not spare you (referring to opposition leaders), if my life is at stake,” he said while addressing a huge public gathering here. The prime minister said that the three stooges (a reference he coined for the corruption-tainted leaders of the main opposition parties) had been hatching a conspiracy to pull down the government of Imran Khan since they had not been getting any NRO.

He appealed to all Pakistanis to reach Islamabad for the March 27 public gathering as the opposition was giving millions of rupees to the member of the National Assembly to switch sides.

“It is the obligation for the whole nation to stand against evil and side with the good and support those people who have been waging war against these thieves and plunderers,” he told the gathering amidst thunderous applause of the supporters who were waving PTI’s flags and chanting party slogans.

The prime minister termed March 27, a ‘decisive day in the country’s history as the mammoth crowd would gather in the Capital on his call to give a message to those criminals that the days of their plunder and loot were over.

PM seeks masses’ support ahead of ‘power show’

“The day will revive the nation. When a nation stands for the right, it is revived,” he said, adding that the whole nation should raise its voice to end evil and vice.

The prime minister thanked Asif Zardari, ‘diesel’ (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) and the shoe polishing expert ‘cherry blossom Sharif’ (Shahbaz Sharif), as after watching their faces, the people feared for their return to power, so they were galvanized and gathered behind PTI to counter the return of those plunderers and looters of the national wealth.

First, these people tried to force Imran Khan to give them NRO and after failure in their efforts, they were out to topple his government, he observed.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other provincial leadership were also present.

The prime minister said that Allah Almighty had ordained the people to stand with the good and wage jihad against evil while remaining neutral in this struggle had not been allowed.

The biggest thieves had been plundering the country for the last thirty years, he said, adding one politician known as ‘diesel’ had been doing politics on the basis of religion while the other ‘biggest illness of the country, Zardari’, had been facing graft cases over his billions of rupees corruption and in the fake accounts cases.

While in Shahbaz Sharif’s case, it was divulged that an amount of Rs3.79 billion was transacted into the account of his peon Maqsood whereas another amount of Rs1,600 crores had been detected in the accounts of his other servants. The case was pending for adjudication as Shahbaz Sharif had been evading the proceedings on a different pretext.

Shahbaz had realized that his time had arrived and he knew well if Imran was in power, he would land into jail, the prime minister further said.

He said the fourth actor was sitting in London, who had been declared as an absconder by the courts. In the Panama leaks, four big palaces in posh areas of London and owned by his daughter had been surfaced. These corruption-tainted people had been maneuvering against his government after realizing that his government had successfully steered the country out of the financial challenges and then the corona pandemic, he added.

The prime minister said Shahbaz sent his sons and son-in-law abroad to save them from NAB cases, Ishaq Dar and his sons had also been sitting abroad, adding that from their way of life, it appeared that they had been born in the house of UK Queen.

He said that Ishaq Dar’s father owned a bicycle shop and their living standards showed how much they had plundered the national wealth.

The prime minister referring to Nawaz Sharif said that he was staying in London and would return as soon as the government was pulled down through unfair means. He reminded the nation to remember Nawaz Sharif’s past ploys which he had employed in politics to secure his vested interests.

He said that after his return to Pakistan, he would bribe the media, influence the Election Commission of Pakistan and would attack and divide the judiciary, as the corrupt elements could not tolerate an independent judiciary, which was also evident from the PML-N track record of its past attack on the Supreme Court.

‘March 27 power show’ will turn out to be ‘decisive moment’: PM

The prime minister said that he knew Nawaz Sharif very well from the time when he played cricket under the supervision of his ‘own chosen umpire’, besides, he introduced yellow journalism and bribed the judges. He was also a pioneer of the notorious Changa Manga politics, where members of the parliament were put under house arrest like herds. Next, Nawaz Sharif would target the Pakistan army, as he had always developed differences with the previous army chiefs, because, they were aware of his plunder, the prime minister predicted, adding that Sharif met Modi secretly as if there was a romance between them. Burkha Dutt, an Indian writer, had informed in her book that Nawaz did all this due to his fears from his corruption.

The Dawn leaks was also a failed attempt by the former prime minister to blame the army, he added.

The prime minister said in the Memogate scandal, former ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani pleaded the US administration to save Zardari.

The prime minister observed that unless a nation failed to differentiate between good and evil it was destined to be destroyed as pronounced by Molana Rumi.

The prime minister said those former rulers who had stashed away their dirty money aboard could not formulate an independent foreign policy.

Once again justifying his objection to the EU ambassadors’ statement, he informed that EU council president had called him and asked Pakistan’s help to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He said in the US-led war against terrorism, Pakistan lost 80,000 lives, its tribal areas were destroyed and about 3.5 million were forced to migrate, besides financial losses to the amount of $100 billion.

What Pakistan got in return! the prime minister posed a question, adding that it was blamed for failures in Afghanistan.

The prime minister while addressing Shahbaz Sharif said that they wanted to forge good relations with all, but there was the difference in formulating an independent foreign policy and polishing shoes.

He advised the people to reject those people who had plundered the national exchequer or those party heads who had stakes abroad.

The prime minister said that under the PTI’s rule, the country was out of corona pandemic, its economy was on the right track and the farmers had earned huge profit out of the record yield.

The latest global report found that Pakistan was the only country in the world where there was less unemployment and the price hike was under control, he said, adding that country was witnessing a record export, textile production and tax collection which was being spent on public welfare. The country was on the right path. He said the government spent a huge amount to bring down prices of petroleum products to provide relief to the public despite its global soaring prices.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Riaz Fatyana also addressed the gathering.