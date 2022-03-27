Clearance operation: Six terrorists killed, sepoy martyred in Sibi

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists were killed, a sepoy martyred, and arms and ammunition recovered in clearance operation of security forces in district Sibi of Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces reacting to information regarding presence of terrorists in general area Nagao mountains in district Sibi launched operation to apprehend them.

The terrorists hiding in the area started firing on security forces and tried to flee which led to heavy exchange of fire.

In crossing firing six terrorists of BNA including Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi were killed while Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom and two soldiers got injured.