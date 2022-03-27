ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Mar 27, 2022
Pakistan

Memorandum of demands only an intent, explains MQM convener

NNI 27 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that the PTI’s government has fulfilled more demands than the past experience. Talking to media here the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that the people of Karachi and urban areas of Sindh are entitled for more than what is given.

Khalid Maqbool said that the MQM is standing its place and not seeking a new place. “We have placed our old demands before the opposition,” he said.

“The memorandum of demands is neither an alliance nor an agreement but it is only an intent,” MQM leader said. He said political instability always exists, it is only being sighted now. “The change of face will not change the conditions,” Khalid Maqbool said. “Only a change in intention can improve the conditions,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the MQM has been a coalition partner in the PTI government, which distanced it from the government and held talks with the opposition parties, who have announced their move for the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PML-Q another ally the ruling PTI, has attracted the focus of the media attention after the political situation emerged in the country after the opposition’s move against the government.

PTI’s government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQMP leaders Memorandum of demands

