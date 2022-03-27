Memorandum of demands only an intent, explains MQM convener

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that the PTI’s government has fulfilled more demands than the past experience. Talking to media here the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that the people of Karachi and urban areas of Sindh are entitled for more than what is given.

Khalid Maqbool said that the MQM is standing its place and not seeking a new place. “We have placed our old demands before the opposition,” he said.

“The memorandum of demands is neither an alliance nor an agreement but it is only an intent,” MQM leader said. He said political instability always exists, it is only being sighted now. “The change of face will not change the conditions,” Khalid Maqbool said. “Only a change in intention can improve the conditions,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the MQM has been a coalition partner in the PTI government, which distanced it from the government and held talks with the opposition parties, who have announced their move for the no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PML-Q another ally the ruling PTI, has attracted the focus of the media attention after the political situation emerged in the country after the opposition’s move against the government.