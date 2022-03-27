Nazim Jokhio case: Jam Karim’s name added to ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s committee on Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday has given the approval to place the name of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case on the ECL. The meeting of the committee was held after the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed recommended placing the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on the ECL.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim - booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio - who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard. PPP MPA Jam Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim were named in the murder case by the heirs.

On the other hand, the Sindh police refused to arrest PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case. In a statement, the police authorities maintained that arresting MNA Jam Karim will come in contempt of court as the accused had secured 10-day protective bail from Sindh High Court (SHC).