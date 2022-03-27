ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nazim Jokhio case: Jam Karim’s name added to ECL

NNI 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s committee on Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday has given the approval to place the name of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case on the ECL. The meeting of the committee was held after the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed recommended placing the name of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim on the ECL.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim - booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio - who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard. PPP MPA Jam Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim were named in the murder case by the heirs.

On the other hand, the Sindh police refused to arrest PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim, a prime suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case. In a statement, the police authorities maintained that arresting MNA Jam Karim will come in contempt of court as the accused had secured 10-day protective bail from Sindh High Court (SHC).

ECL Nazim Jokhio case Jam Karim federal cabinet’s committee

Comments

1000 characters

Nazim Jokhio case: Jam Karim’s name added to ECL

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan: Trilateral working meeting takes up railway project

Khunjerab Pass to be reopened on April 1

Read more stories