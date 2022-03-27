ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘One out of every 20 people is at risk for colon cancer’

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Sub-standard and adulterated food items, poultry foods, smoking, alcohol and avoiding exercise and obesity are among the major causes of increase of colon cancer. One out of every 20 people is at risk of colon cancer, while all over the world; men are more likely to develop this cancer as compared to women.

These views were expressed by vice-president Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscope Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, while delivering a lecture to medical students, here Saturday

Dr. Toor maintained that the people of 45 years of age should undergo colonoscopy/ sigmoid scopy, as it is possible to diagnose colon cancer through this test. As per estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), colon cancer accounts for about 5% of the annual ratio of new cancer cases in Pakistan, which is a cause for concern.

He claimed that this disease starts with stomach pain and gradually it progresses to inflammation of the intestines and eventually convert into cancer.

Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor maintained that haemorrhage, discoloration of stool, severe abdominal cramps, and digestive disorders, sudden weight loss without any reason, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic fatigue and anaemia are the main symptoms of colon cancer. He said that a simple lifestyle should be adopted to prevent colon cancer, consumption of red meat should be kept to a minimum and spicy items should be eaten in moderation to get rid of this disease. “If any kind of intestinal infection is diagnosed, the seriousness of the disease can be prevented by treating it in time,” he said, adding: “Fresh fruits and vegetables should be used to protect ourselves from colon cancer.”

Moreover, National Malaria and Vector Born Diseases Control Program, Islamabad and the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore will collaborate in research and control on vector born diseases especially mosquitoes for which a Provincial Insectary would be established at IPH. In this connection, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO World Health Organization smoking poultry foods alcohol Dr Israr ul Haq Toor

Comments

1000 characters

‘One out of every 20 people is at risk for colon cancer’

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers

ECC seeks details of subsidies to farmers

Covid-19 pandemic: Pakistan accumulates over $10bn new debt: ADB

Infrastructure projects: FBR to be asked to incentivise retail, institutional investors

Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

Four PTI ‘dissidents’ likely to return to the fold today?

PPP sees a conspiracy aimed at creating a ‘bloodbath’

PTI delegation meets with BAP leaders

Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan: Trilateral working meeting takes up railway project

Khunjerab Pass to be reopened on April 1

Read more stories