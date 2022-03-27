‘One out of every 20 people is at risk for colon cancer’

LAHORE: Sub-standard and adulterated food items, poultry foods, smoking, alcohol and avoiding exercise and obesity are among the major causes of increase of colon cancer. One out of every 20 people is at risk of colon cancer, while all over the world; men are more likely to develop this cancer as compared to women.

These views were expressed by vice-president Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and Endoscope Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, while delivering a lecture to medical students, here Saturday

Dr. Toor maintained that the people of 45 years of age should undergo colonoscopy/ sigmoid scopy, as it is possible to diagnose colon cancer through this test. As per estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), colon cancer accounts for about 5% of the annual ratio of new cancer cases in Pakistan, which is a cause for concern.

He claimed that this disease starts with stomach pain and gradually it progresses to inflammation of the intestines and eventually convert into cancer.

Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor maintained that haemorrhage, discoloration of stool, severe abdominal cramps, and digestive disorders, sudden weight loss without any reason, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic fatigue and anaemia are the main symptoms of colon cancer. He said that a simple lifestyle should be adopted to prevent colon cancer, consumption of red meat should be kept to a minimum and spicy items should be eaten in moderation to get rid of this disease. “If any kind of intestinal infection is diagnosed, the seriousness of the disease can be prevented by treating it in time,” he said, adding: “Fresh fruits and vegetables should be used to protect ourselves from colon cancer.”

Moreover, National Malaria and Vector Born Diseases Control Program, Islamabad and the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore will collaborate in research and control on vector born diseases especially mosquitoes for which a Provincial Insectary would be established at IPH. In this connection, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two institutions.

