Two transgender persons shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: Crimes against transgender community are on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as two transgender people were killed on Saturday in two separate firing incidents in Peshawar and Mardan. Reportedly, a transgender named Sabir and another person were fired upon at Mardan Charsadda Chowk. As a result, Sabir died on the spot while the other person got injured.

It is the fourth incident of murder of a member of already repressed community in just one week in Peshawar. Poor Sabir hailed from Swat.

In another incident of the same nature, some unknown men riding a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle of transgender people near the city museum in Mardan.

According to police, a transgender identified as Coconut was killed and another person was hurt in the firing incident.

A party of transgender people was coming back from a musical function when it was targeted by the bike-riders. Ten days ago, a transgender named Chand was murdered in Mardan. The transgender community people were attacked three times in one week in the city.