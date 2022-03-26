ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Mar 26, 2022
New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning

AFP 26 Mar, 2022

KYIV: A fresh curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from Saturday evening until Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.

“The military command decided to reinforce the curfew. It will start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday,” he said on Telegram.

He said residents could only “go out to seek shelter if sirens go off” and added that “public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps will be closed.”

Russia fuelling nuclear arms race: Zelensky

Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23.

