Ali Wazir: Joint Opposition urges NA Speaker to issue production orders

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Friday sent a letter to the National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, seeking the issuance of production orders for jailed MNA Ali Wazir to attend the ongoing session to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The letter was signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, president Balochistan National Party-Mengal Akhtar Mengal, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Asad Mehmood, and Mohsin Dawar. “As speaker National Assembly, the impartiality of your office demands that you may issue production orders of every MNA regardless of party affiliation, so that no constituency of Pakistan remains unrepresented,” said the letter.

Ali Wazir, an MNA from South Waziristan, has been held in custody in central Jail Karachi since December 31, 2020, when he was first arrested for sedition in the provincial capital.

Wazir faces at least three separate sedition cases registered against him in Karachi and a similar case registered against him in Miran Shah, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

