OPC Punjab starts weekly e-courts for expatriates

LAHORE: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has started holding of weekly e-courts for prompt resolution of expatriates’ complaints.

OPC Vice Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood launched the e-court with Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia as per schedule. Initially, 10 Pakistanis participated in the e-court with their complaint numbers. Most of their problems were related to the departments of revenue and police, said a spokesperson on Friday.

He said Dr Shahid issued orders to the concerned authorities on the spot for prompt redressal of the complaints. He also directed the OPC officers to highlight their performance related to activities on social media more effectively so that the overseas Pakistanis feel that there is an institution which will resolve their problems.

According to the Vice Chairperson, the main objective behind holding of weekly e-courts was to make it possible for expats to solve their problems on the spot by contacting them online. Dr Shahid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have a special interest in resolving expats problems and that is why they were taking “every possible step” to facilitate the expatriates. OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said that 1,182 complaints of overseas Pakistanis have been resolved in the last six weeks while they were eyeing to resolve 2,000 complaints by May 1, 2022.

