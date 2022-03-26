Notice issued to IGP in response to contempt petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued contempt of court notice to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on a contempt petition.

The petitioner’s father died during service in Police department. He approached the respondent officials for service in Police department being son of the deceased Police official. The respondents did not decide his application, so he approached the LHC.

The court had disposed of the petition with direction to decide his application in accordance with law. The respondent police officials did not pay heed to the court’s directions and exposed themselves for contempt of court.

