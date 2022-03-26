Prof Khursheed’s book ‘Armugan-e-Khursheed’ launched

KARACHI: “Armugan e Khursheed” - a book of seasoned economist, author, writer and scholar, Prof Khursheed Ahmed was launched the other day at a ceremony in the city.

He attended the event via a video link from the United Kingdom, expressing his views that the society’s ideological dimension is being changed through continuing attempts.

Facts about the country’s core ideology is being twisted with giving a wrong impression on the history as well, he said and added that mainstream and social media are the two largest platforms making such attempts.

“A class, aiming to set the dimension of the country as per its ideology, was responsible for this nefarious game of portraying facts in bad or good shape as per requirement of its narrative,” he told the participants at the event.

As per the constitution, Khursheed Ahmed said that the state is responsible for imparting Quranic education but it is now happening the other way.

“On the ground Quranic verses are being taken out of the syllabus,” he said. The Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad and the Faran Club Karachi jointly organised the ceremony of the series of Khursheed’s book.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022