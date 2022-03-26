‘PakPlas Expo 2022’ inaugurated

KARACHI: The 8th edition of “PakPlas Expo 2022” International Exhibition on Plastics, Chemicals, Rubber, and Machinery inaugurated Friday. The Exhibition remains open from 25th to 27th March 2022 at Karachi Expo Center. The exhibition is being organized by Pakistan Plastics Manufacturing Association (PPMA) in association with Events 360 Design and Management. A large number of leading domestic and foreign companies providing technology and services related to plastics, chemicals and rubber are presenting their products and services at PakPlas Expo 2022.

According to the exhibitors, this mega exhibition on plastics, chemicals, and the rubber industry will also help in making the business sustainable for the environment by highlighting the innovative methods and trends of efficient industrial use of recycled plastics.

Expressing excitement over the organization of the exhibition, Zakaria Usman, Patron General of Pakistan Plastics Manufacturing Association, said that the largest exhibition of the plastics industry in Pakistan is now being held in full swing after being stalled during the Covid pandemic. He said that PakPlas Expo 2022 is a unique platform for plastics manufacturers and technology providers who have been instrumental in adapting the industry to new trends as well as providing awareness to meet the requirements of environmental protection.

Hira Saleem, the Founder and Managing Director at Events360-Design and Management welcome potential exhibitors to showcase their product(s) and service(s) in PakPlas Expo 2022. She said, PakPlas Expo not only provides a great opportunity for both B2B and B2C businesses to excel in the most competitive manner but also keeps abreast of the market trends, encounters the global-edge technologies, and pave the prosperity and sustainability of the industries.

PakPlas will cover a wide range of industries including; Electronics and electric, Automotive, Energy, Sports and leisure, recycling, building material, medical, and packaging industries. The machinery segment of the event will exhibit a range of varieties like 3D technology for auxiliary and testing, die and molds, injection, extrusion, filming, recycling, packaging, and rubber machinery.

Special zones will be established to make the event more helpful to the participants in finding their desired technology or products. Those zones are adaptive zone, bio-plastic zone, chemical and raw material zone, color pigment and master batch zone, composite and high-performance material zone, innovative product zone, thermoplastic and rubber zone. Owing to the opportunities in a large populous market, a large number of global technologies, material, and service provider firms are keen to participate in the event. Over 100 global and foreign companies are participating in the events. Global participation is consists of companies belonging to 25 countries including, the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, Turkey, Korea, Switzerland, Italy, and Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022