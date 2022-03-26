Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
26 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 25, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32786 0.08029 0.33014 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.44714 0.44857 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.96557 0.92786 0.96571 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.42586 1.27443 1.42586 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.05786 1.77571 2.05786 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
