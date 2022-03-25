ECP urged to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

ISLAMABAD: Petitioner against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case Akbar Sher Babar alleged on Thursday that the ruling party declared as illegal 11 of its own accounts in the case.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear foreign funding case related to PTI on daily basis.

Addressing a presser, Babar said foreign funding case has been pending for eight years while the Scrutiny Committee also took four years to complete its probe. The State Bank of Pakistan’s record shows that PTI has disassociated itself from 11 accounts containing 23 million rupees, claiming they are illegal, he said.

The accounts belonged to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Ahmed Rasheed, Babar said. He demanded of the electoral body to intervene into the matter and proceed against PTI.

