ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 15,407 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,528 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
ECP urged to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Petitioner against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case Akbar Sher Babar alleged on Thursday that the ruling party declared as illegal 11 of its own accounts in the case.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear foreign funding case related to PTI on daily basis.

Addressing a presser, Babar said foreign funding case has been pending for eight years while the Scrutiny Committee also took four years to complete its probe. The State Bank of Pakistan’s record shows that PTI has disassociated itself from 11 accounts containing 23 million rupees, claiming they are illegal, he said.

The accounts belonged to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Ahmed Rasheed, Babar said. He demanded of the electoral body to intervene into the matter and proceed against PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

