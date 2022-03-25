PTI govt is in contact with its coalition partners: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the government was in contact with the coalition parties who are independent and would make the right decision at the right time.

While talking to media outside Parliament House, the vice-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the people to come out to attend the PTI’s public gathering at Parade Ground, Islamabad on March 27. He said people should join for the sake of democracy and the country’s future and choose between good and evil. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a clear message that the people would have to choose whether to stand with good or evil.

He said on one side there was a gang of opportunists who had nothing to do with national interest of the country rather they were together just to make their way clear to oust Imran Khan. We stand with Imran Khan and democracy. We are in contact with the people including from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, he said.

To a question, the foreign minister said we have to see as to whom the MQM will support, if they part ways with the PTI. “Will they support PPP against which they were protesting for discrimination against Karachi and embezzlement of funds? The whole of Sindh is protesting against the PPP’s local government legislation. MQM are sensible and mature people and I don’t think they will support them, the PPP,” he remarked.

The foreign minister said the successful holding of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers had enhanced the stature of Pakistan in the whole Muslim world.

He said being a chair of the OIC-CFM, Pakistan would convene another ministerial meeting to discuss the ways forward for the implementation of the OIC resolutions.

Moreover, while expressing concerns over the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the CFM had agreed upon an effective action plan to highlight other disputes too.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022