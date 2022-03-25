ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FNEL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.84%)
PTC 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.62%)
TRG 75.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.35%)
UNITY 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 15,409 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,539 Increased By 16.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,631 Increased By 8.6 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt is in contact with its coalition partners: Qureshi

Nuzhat Nazar 25 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said the government was in contact with the coalition parties who are independent and would make the right decision at the right time.

While talking to media outside Parliament House, the vice-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the people to come out to attend the PTI’s public gathering at Parade Ground, Islamabad on March 27. He said people should join for the sake of democracy and the country’s future and choose between good and evil. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a clear message that the people would have to choose whether to stand with good or evil.

He said on one side there was a gang of opportunists who had nothing to do with national interest of the country rather they were together just to make their way clear to oust Imran Khan. We stand with Imran Khan and democracy. We are in contact with the people including from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, he said.

To a question, the foreign minister said we have to see as to whom the MQM will support, if they part ways with the PTI. “Will they support PPP against which they were protesting for discrimination against Karachi and embezzlement of funds? The whole of Sindh is protesting against the PPP’s local government legislation. MQM are sensible and mature people and I don’t think they will support them, the PPP,” he remarked.

The foreign minister said the successful holding of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers had enhanced the stature of Pakistan in the whole Muslim world.

He said being a chair of the OIC-CFM, Pakistan would convene another ministerial meeting to discuss the ways forward for the implementation of the OIC resolutions.

Moreover, while expressing concerns over the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the CFM had agreed upon an effective action plan to highlight other disputes too.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi foreign minister PTI govt PM Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt is in contact with its coalition partners: Qureshi

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories