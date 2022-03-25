‘PM will defeat no-trust motion’: There’s possibility of early elections: Rashid

LAHORE: Announcing that Prime Minister Imran Khan would defeat the opposition’s no-trust motion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid hinted on Thursday that the country might move towards early general elections.

“We also have the support of the opposition members and they will not vote during the no-confidence motion”, he said, adding: “I want Pakistan and democracy to progress and good news is that the country’s situation moving towards betterment with every passing day”.

Talking to media here on Thursday after meeting with Punjab chief minister, Sheikh Rashid said: “Nobody is going anywhere, Usman Buzdar was not going anywhere; and just like me, he will stand with PM Imran Khan till the end”.

To a query, the minister said that he was not in touch with Jahangir Tareen but said Tareen is a good man.

“If opposition has the support of some government members, the PTI also has the backing of some lawmakers of political opponents and the government was in talks with them”, he said.

He stated that if those who are going to change their loyalties were of the view that switching parties would help them gain more respect, they were wrong, it is not like that.

He further said that Pakistan army is great and the establishment stands with Pakistan. He said that he has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those maligning the military and the judiciary.

Rashid said that he wanted to impose emergency and governor rule in Sindh, but PM Imran Khan refused both the options.

He said that his suggestions emerged after several PTI lawmakers who were residing in Sindh House came out in the open, saying they would vote against PM Imran Khan in the no-trust motion.

To another query, he said that he was hopeful that the allies would support the government when the National Assembly votes on the no-trust motion.

“The allies are taking time to decide, which is a good thing, as they should make a decision after deliberations”, he added.

He further said that PM Imran Khan would hold a historic public meeting in Islamabad on March 27, where the PTI aims to gather one million people to send a message that we stand with the truth.

About the PML-N’s long-march, he said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

“The PML-N should provide us with their rally’s schedule. They have not yet provided us with their schedule, so if any “untoward incident” takes place, the interior ministry will not be responsible”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Interior minister met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters related to political situation, law and order and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both condemned the opposition’s attempts to create political unrest in the country, saying that the opposition would get a surprise on the voting day in the National Assembly.

Rashid said he was standing firm in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“CM Usman Buzdar is a frontline soldier of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that he was working for the welfare of people. He also congratulated the PM and Interior minister over successful holding of the OIC foreign ministers’ moot in Islamabad.

