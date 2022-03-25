No-trust motion: PPP accepts ‘key’ MQM demands ahead of vote

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has accepted the demands of the key ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government-Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) including on the provision of amendments in local government act, and the MQM-P has decided to make announcement regarding the vote of no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minster on the day of voting in the National Assembly, it is learnt.

A delegation of MQM-P led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, and Rukhsana Bangash were present in the meeting along with Zardari and Bilawal.

The MQM-P delegation consisted of Aamir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, and Javed Hanif.

After the meeting, the MQM-P delegation also attended a luncheon hosted by Zardari.

According to the sources, the leaders from both sides in the meeting discussed nitty-gritty of a daft of agreement, particularly related to PPP Sindh government, which would be signed before the announcement to support the vote of no-confidence resolution against the prime minister submitted by the joint opposition.

The sources said that both sides have unanimously agreed that they would not give any controversial statement, which may harm the negotiations and developments between the both parties.

They said that the PPP also accepted the demands on the provision of amendment in local government act. They said that for this purpose, a bill would be tabled in the Sindh Assembly for legislation to fulfil the demands of the MQM-P relevant to the local government system.

Later, the MQM-P leader, Amir Khan, while talking to media said that no final decision has been taken yet; we are in no hurry and we would not make a decision emotionally.

He said that whatever decision is taken would be brought forward in consultation with the Coordinating Committee of the party.

He said that the MQM-P has not decided what role to play in the no-confidence resolution and the consultation is going on, adding that whatever decision is taken, we will inform the media.

Talking about the meeting with the PPP leadership, Amir Khan said that in today’s meeting both sides expressed good views but nothing has been finalised yet.

Answering a question, he said if there is a written agreement, it will come up. There will be a written agreement before the no-confidence vote, he said.

