Annual convocation of Wah Medical College held

Press Release 25 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: 10th annual convocation of Wah Medical College (WMC) held at College auditorium. Prof Dr Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Lahore awarded MBBS degrees to successful students. Major General Muhammad Asim Khan, DG Production POF attended the event as Chief Guest.

Principal Wah Medical College Major General Dr Abdul Khaliq Naveed (retd) presented the annual report of the college. He mentioned that Wah Medical College had provided 1,303 qualified doctors to the country since its inception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

