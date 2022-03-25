ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 15,407 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,528 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Allied Bank Ltd                  17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20%(F)         15-03-2022      24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                            24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #          19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                  24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd.     11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15%(F)         16-03-2022      25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)      17-03-2022      25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022      28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #       22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd               22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50%(F)         18-03-2022      28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022      29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022      29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber               23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5% B           21-03-2022      29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022      29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                  30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                  23-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-03-2022   30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022      30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan        24-03-2022   30-03-2022   10%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #        21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #      23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #         24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #       24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                            31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #             25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022      31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022      31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #             26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #        25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #         26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd #                30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                      31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022      06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022      07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022      08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                      04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022      11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd               05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                            11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                  14-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                            16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                            16-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd        11-04-2022   18-04-2022   100%(F),10%B   07-04-2022      18-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              12-04-2022   18-04-2022   25% B          08-04-2022      18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd      12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                            18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                            19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd           13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022      19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022      19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd               06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022      20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-04-2022   21-04-2022   200%(F)        12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022      21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                            21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022      21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Ltd                     19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022      25-04-2022
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pak Suzuki Motor
Company Ltd                      19-04-2022   26-04-2022   65%(F)         14-04-2022      26-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              20-04-2022   26-04-2022   25% B          18-04-2022      26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
K.S.B. Pumps Company Ltd         20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)        18-04-2022      27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)              20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%             18-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd      20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                            27-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Century Insurance Company Ltd.   22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd                17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)         13-05-2022      23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

