ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says Poland destroying relations with expulsions, vows tough response

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

Russia accused Poland on Thursday of trying to destroy bilateral relations by expelling 45 of its diplomats, and said it would respond harshly.

The Russian ambassador said Poland, which said on Wednesday it was expelling the diplomats on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence, had also blocked the embassy’s bank accounts.

The Russian foreign ministry said the expulsions were “a conscious step towards the final destruction of bilateral relations, the dismantling of which our Polish ‘partners’ have been systematically carrying out for a long time”.

It added: “Russia will not leave this hostile attack without a response, which will make Polish provocateurs think and will hurt them.”

Putin plans to attend G20 summit: Russian ambassador

Relations between Russia and Central European countries that once formed part of its sphere of influence have long been fraught but the Ukraine conflict has significantly increased fear and suspicion of Moscow’s intentions.

Russia on Wednesday condemned what it called a reckless proposal by NATO member Poland that armed international peacekeepers should be sent into Ukraine.

Russian ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said the embassy’s bank accounts had been blocked on the basis that they could be used for money-laundering or terrorist finance.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said: “I can only say in general terms that we have been dealing with the freezing of funds of the Russian Federation.”

Russian foreign ministry Russian ambassador Ukraine crisis Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says Poland destroying relations with expulsions, vows tough response

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices steady as Western leaders meet over Ukraine crisis

Read more stories