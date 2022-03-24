ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON: The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, the Biden administration announced on Thursday, after a month of bombardments touched off Europe’s fastest-moving refugee crisis since the end of World War Two.

The announcement coincided with US President Joe Biden’s meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday to coordinate the Western response to the crisis.

More than 3.5 million people have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, straining support systems in the neighboring European countries receiving them.

More than 3.5 million people flee Ukraine

Russia calls the assault on Ukraine a “special operation.”

The Biden administration said in a statement it would use “the full range of legal pathways,” including the refugee resettlement program, for Ukrainians seeking to come to the United States.

Reuters previously reported the Biden administration will also utilize family-based visas or another temporary process known as “humanitarian parole.”

‘Burden Sharing’

Before the crisis erupted in Ukraine, Biden launched the nation’s largest US resettlement program since the Vietnam War by accepting about 80,000 Afghans after US troops left Afghanistan following 20 years of war.

Now he has said the United States would welcome Ukrainians fleeing war, but administration officials have said they believe most will want to stay in Europe where they can travel visa-free and have family and friends.

90,000 more Ukrainian refugees flee in 24 hours

Eastern European countries, most notably Poland, have received hundreds of thousands of people escaping the Russian shelling of cities and towns across Ukraine. Those countries want additional assistance from other nations to take in refugees, with the European Union set to discuss “fair burden sharing.”

The United States has also allocated billions of dollars in economic aid to fleeing Ukrainians and countries hosting them.

US president Joe Biden biden administration Ukrainians Ukraine refugee

Comments

1000 characters

US to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices steady as Western leaders meet over Ukraine crisis

Read more stories