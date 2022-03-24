ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO head tells Russia it cannot win nuclear war

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: NATO warned on Wednesday against Russia’s war in Ukraine sliding into a nuclear confrontation between Moscow and the West.

“Russia should stop this dangerous irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. “But let there be no doubt about our readiness to protect and defend allies against any threat anytime.”

NATO to bolster eastern flank, support for Ukraine

“Russia must understand that it can never win a nuclear war,” he said on the eve of a summit of the Western military alliance’s national leaders in Brussels. “NATO is not part of the conflict … it provides support to Ukraine but isn’t part of the conflict.”

“NATO will not send the troops into Ukraine… It is extremely important to provide support to Ukraine and we are stepping up. But at the same time it is also extremely important to prevent this conflict becoming a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia.”

Western nations to bolster Ukraine aid

NATO Jens Stoltenberg Russian military Ukraine crisis Russian invasion Russian attack

Comments

1000 characters

NATO head tells Russia it cannot win nuclear war

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest level in almost a year

PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Taliban vow to address 'all concerns' of China as Wang visits

Article 63-A: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

US reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

KSE-100 recovers intra-day losses to end with 0.74% gain

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices steady as Western leaders meet over Ukraine crisis

Read more stories