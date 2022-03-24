How to make the most of the last few days of Expo 2020 Dubai

With the Expo 2020 Dubai slated to close on March 31, eager crowds are rushing to catch the last of it.

The much-awaited expo, which reportedly attracted over 19 million visitors by mid-March, has seen a surge in traffic as curtains are set to draw on an event that led the revival of in-person activity in a post-pandemic world.

With this in mind, Business Recorder offers some pro tips to help visitors make the most of their experience.

Getting there:

With lines reported to be as long as four hours in the final days, we recommend using Smart Queue.

This allows you to book a slot for the pavilion or exhibit you’d like to see an advance, and skip the long lines.

We also suggest using a ride-hailing app, such as Uber or Careem, which can drop you near the entrance. If you take your own car, you may have to park quite far away and take a shuttle to your preferred gate.

Or even better, take the Metro. Expo 2020 Dubai is served by its own dedicated station, which is located close to the Pakistan Pavilion.

Whichever way you’re getting there, try to head to the Opportunity Pavilion gate in order to visit the pavilions recommended below. They are all situated close to each other.

What to see:

The lines as we mentioned are abysmal, but do try stopping by the following:

1) UAE Pavilion

Located near the Al Wasl dome, the structure is designed by Santiago Calatrava, a Swiss-Spanish architect and engineer, widely known for his sculptural buildings.

He has designed the building to resemble a falcon’s wing. The building by far trumps the exhibit, and is completely worth the wait. Additionally, it transforms by evening, as the roof is retractable. "Every aspect of the pavilion is representative of the host country, from the building's architecture, which resembles a falcon, the UAE’s national bird, to the surrounding landscape," reported Dezeen Magazine.

Picture: Neha Kajani

2) Saudi Arabia Pavilion

The pavilion's sloping exterior acts as a reflective facade for viewers interacting within the plaza in the front during the day and turns into a large digital screen by night. It "offers a glimpse into our shared future, taking you on a journey through our ambitions across four main pillars: people, nature, heritage and opportunities."

At the top of the pavilion, the horizontal slits of glass on one side give a panoramic view of the expo, while the other has a panoramic view (through digital screens) of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is the second-largest pavilion at the Expo, and houses the largest digital interactive screens.

Picture: Neha Kajani

3) Russian & Spanish Pavilions

These countries had one of the most interesting exhibits.

The exhibit at the Russian Pavilion delves into the human mind with the entire experience revolving around the complexity of the human brain. The interactive exhibit on the upper-level has panoramic digital screens with a motorized life-sized human brain installation in the center that expands and contracts to dissect components of the human brain - from micro to macro.

Spain features a very educational display and crowds seemed to love the interactive displays on the digital screens.

Picture: Neha Kajani

4) Last, but not the least, the Pakistan Pavilion.

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion clocks in 1 million visitors in 5 months

Lines move much faster here, and local architects and designers have all collaborated to bring the popular pavilion to life. Rashid Rana designed the façade, Noorjehan Bilgrami curated the entire experience, and Naheed Mashooqullah completed the interior design.

Pro-tip: Small expo passports are available at vendor carts all along the way to purchase, so you can get the country you visited stamped on your passport.

Picture: Naheed Mashooqullah Studio

What to eat:

Do stop at the Italian pavilion for the pasta and the French pavilion for authentic macarons, croissants and breads.

Additionally, the Swiss pavilion is housing a café by Swiss confectioner, Sprüngli, offering delicious coffee and chocolates, while the Japanese pavilion is housing a restaurant featuring a sushi conveyor belt.

Pro tip: You can access all the restaurants and cafes from outside the pavilion. You do not need to wait in line to get inside the pavilions. This is highly recommended as it’s fun to try the authentic cuisines of many countries as you keep make your way through the Expo.

What to do:

The expo is also featuring a line-up of musicians and artists to ensure a celebrated end to the months-long fair. Below is a list of concerts coming up in the final week:

24 March AR Rahman Live in Concert

25 March Jason Derulo Live in Concert

26 March Rachelle Ann Go

28 March Infinite Nights with Nabeel Shuail, Assala and Abadi AlJohar

The Expo is also offering wellness and sports activities. A 90-minute yoga class led by Alex Fabbri accompanied with live music from 20 handpans will take place on March 27.

Additionally, international yoga celebrity Kino MacGregor will also hold a yoga practice on March 28.

A Fiba 3x3 Basketball Tournament with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists will take place from March 30-31.

