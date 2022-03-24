ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 37 (0.86%)
BR30 15,254 Increased By 235.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 43,538 Increased By 360.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 152.7 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

Reuters Updated 24 Mar, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey regrets the Taliban's announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would remain closed for girls, the foreign ministry said late on Wednesday, calling on the hardline group to allow education for all.

The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The u-turn took many by surprise, leaving students in tears and drawing condemnation from humanitarian agencies, rights groups and diplomats at a time when the Taliban administration is seeking international recognition.

In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry said education for all students, including girls, was the expectation of the Afghan people and that it regretted the Taliban's decision.

Afghan girls ordered home just hours after schools reopen

"We call on the Interim Government of Afghanistan to allow girls of all ages to partake in education in an inclusive manner as soon as possible first and foremost for the benefit of the Afghan people, and emphasize that we will continue to stand by the Afghan people in these difficult days," it said.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan in August by the hardline Taliban, Turkey has been working with Qatar to maintain operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport, while holding talks to operate that airport and others if its security conditions are met.

Turkey has not recognised the Taliban leadership, but it has called for more global engagement with them. Ankara also invited Taliban officials to a diplomacy forum it hosted this month, and has said the Afghan leadership must be heard.

The Taliban is seeking to run Afghanistan according to its interpretation of Islamic law, and it wants to gain access billions of dollars in aid to help meet the challenge of worsening and widespread poverty.

Turkey Qatar Afghanistan Taliban girls school

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

IMF 7th Review: negotiations going as planned, says Ministry of Finance

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Pakistan’s B2B startup Jugnu says it has raised $22.5mn

Oil prices see-saw amid hopes of Iran deal, supply woes linger

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: NATO chief

TPL REIT secures Rs18.35bn in funding round

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Khawaja cracks century, Smith reaches 8,000 runs as Australia dominate

Read more stories