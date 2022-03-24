ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.39 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.3%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
GTECH 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.72%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TPL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 70.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-2.3%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.23%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Airbus expects India orders to make up 6% of its total over next 20 years

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Airbus SE said on Thursday it expects Indian airlines to order 2,210 jetliners over the next 20 years, making up about 6% of the European manufacturer’s projected global deliveries over that period.

The world’s largest civil planemaker expects 1,770 deliveries of narrow-body planes such as its best-selling A320, which make up the bulk of the Indian market, with the remainder being wide-body planes, Brent McBratney, head of airline marketing for India and South Asia, said at an air show.

Proliferation of low-cost carriers has spurred growth in narrow-body planes in India, while long-haul travel is a largely untapped market, he told reporters.

Qatar hits out at Airbus as new jet grounded in paint dispute

Airbus in November said it expects a market total of 39,020 jetliner deliveries over the next 20 years, fractionally lower than the 39,213 it forecast two years ago.

Airbus world's largest civil planemaker

