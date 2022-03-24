ANL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.84%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
GTECH 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.72%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
TELE 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.69%)
TPLP 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.28%)
UNITY 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.23%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
‘Have to eat half’: Sri Lankans feel pain of spiralling economic crisis

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

MINUWANGODA: Thusitha Hadaragama stood at a corner store near his home in Sri Lanka’s Minuwangoda town this week and surveyed groceries to buy for his family of five, including two school-age children, who live on his monthly salary of 50,000 rupees ($181.82).

“Prices have gone up again. I will buy a little bit,” said the 43-year-old driver, who works in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital of Colombo, 40 kilometres away. “We will have to eat half of what we ate before.”

Across Sri Lanka, families like Hadaragama’s are feeling the growing pain of the country’s worst economic crisis in years, which has driven up prices of essentials and triggered shortages of everything from food to fuel.

Historically weak government finances, badly timed tax cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, which pummelled the tourism industry and foreign remittances, have wreaked havoc on the economy.

The country is left with foreign reserves of only around $2.31 billion as of February, even as it faces debt payments of about $4 billion through the rest of the year.

“The reason for the shortages is not a shortage of any commodity but the shortage of dollars,” said Dhananath Fernando, chief operating officer of Colombo think-tank Advocata Institute.

Shedding months of resistance, Sri Lanka’s government last week said it would begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a way out of the crisis.

Sri Lanka to start talks with IMF as economic crisis worsens

The country of 22 million people has also sought assistance from India and China.

But for ordinary Sri Lankans, everyday chores have become an ordeal. To fill up his motorcycle, Hadaragama now must stand in long queues and pay more than double for a litre of petrol compared to three months ago.

At home, his wife, Varuni, has cut down on how much she cooks to feed her family, which includes two teenage boys and a daughter.

“Earlier I cooked three potatoes,” she said. “Now I make only two.”

China economic crisis Sri Lanka's Minuwangoda town Thusitha Hadaragama

