ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
PM Imran urges nation to join him at PTI's March 27 rally against 'evil'

  • Says no one should have the guts to participate in horse-trading
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked citizens to head to Islamabad on March 27 to show that they are against "evil", referring to the "horse-trading taking place" ahead of the no-confidence motion against him by the opposition.

In a message addressed to the nation, Khan said Muslims have been told to "stand with good and against evil" and this was the time to do so, given a "gang of thieves" has been indulging in corruption for the past 30 years and has now put a price on the "conscience" of public representatives.

His statement comes as many PTI MNAs have said they will vote against him on the no-confidence motion amid allegations some of them have received bribes from the opposition.

"I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message that we are not with evil, we are against it," said the prime minister. "That we are against the crimes being committed, where you are buying the conscience of public representatives with looted money."

He continued that this would show that no one should have the guts to participate in horse-trading.

Last week, the PTI had announced a rally at D-Chowk on March 27 to “show the world how the people of Pakistan stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

PTI to hold rally at D-Chowk on March 27: Asad Umar

“A historic gathering is going to be held on March 27. The world will see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain for their independence and sovereignty,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Aamer Mehmood Kiani, giving details of the rally, claimed that 1 million people will attend.

The rally will be held after a session of the lower house on the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Imran on March 25 in the National Assembly (NA). The session will convene at 11am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current NA.

Meanwhile, the PM, talking to journalists on Wednesday, had said that he would not resign under any circumstances and claimed that the PTI will emerge victorious from the no-confidence resolution against him submitted by the joint-opposition.

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

“I will never resign, rather I will give a big surprise to the joint-opposition. I will reveal all my cards one day before the voting on no-confidence resolution. I will stand victorious in the 'no-confidence match' and the opposition will be stunned over the loss of their votes in support of the no-confidence resolution.”

“No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?” the PM said.

He said “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a 12th player and it is now time to remove him from the team.” Answering a question, the prime minister confirmed that he met Chaudhry Nisar, adding his relations with the former interior minister were over 40 years old.

PTI (Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf) opposition parties Imran Khan horse trading no confidence motion

