ANL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
GGGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
PTC 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TELE 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
TPLP 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.94%)
TRG 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.15%)
UNITY 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -132.4 (-0.88%)
KSE100 43,055 Decreased By -122.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,404 Decreased By -65.6 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,072
21024hr
Sindh
574,239
Punjab
504,639
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
135,003
KPK
218,819
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kyrgios, Osaka make winning starts at Miami Open

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

Australian Nick Kyrgios sealed a comfortable victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday, while former world number one Naomi Osaka defeated Astra Sharma.

Wildcard Kyrgios fired down 12 aces and did not face a single break point in his 7-6(3) 6-3 win.

“It was a hell of a performance,” Kyrgios said. “Getting on late, it wasn’t easy. So I’m really proud of myself with the way I responded. I felt good, I competed well today against a tough opponent.”

The Australian said he would be a “complete underdog” in his second-round match against Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

“But I feel confident. If I’m serving well and play well from the back, I can beat anyone,” he added.

Earlier, Osaka was cheered on to a 6-3 6-4 win over Australia’s Sharma.

Osaka was in complete command right from the moment she stepped onto the Hard Rock Stadium court, never allowing Sharma a single break opportunity while keeping her 96th-ranked opponent under constant pressure, converting two of 11 break points.

After the match, Osaka soaked up the applause from the sparse crowd in what was a far different atmosphere from 11 days earlier in Indian Wells when she fought back tears after being heckled during a second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

“This is like my home tournament,” smiled Osaka during her on-court interview, prompting a round of cheers.

“Honestly I just didn’t want to let anything bother me today no matter what happened, like the last match I played was not the greatest memory for me.

“I just wanted to prove I could come back out here and compete and no matter if I won or lost just know I had the best attitude that I could.”

A four-times Grand Slam champion, Japan’s Osaka has seen her ranking fall to 77th coming into the tournament after she took a break from tennis following last year’s U.S. Open to prioritise her mental health.

Osaka’s mental health struggles first manifested themselves at the 2021 French Open when she withdrew from the Grand Slam after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression.

She has taken breaks from the sport on several occasions and said after her match on Wednesday that she was seeing a therapist.

Osaka said the decision to finally seek out professional help came after her sister expressed concern for her.

“I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells,” said Osaka, after setting up a second-round clash with another former world number one Angelique Kerber. “It only took like a year after the French Open.

“I feel like I’ve been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalise things, and I also want to do everything by myself.

“The mind is such a big thing. If you can get a professional to help you out .5%, that alone is worth it.”

Nick Kyrgios Naomi Osaka Miami Open Astra Sharma

Comments

1000 characters

Kyrgios, Osaka make winning starts at Miami Open

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

Oil futures climb as supply concerns linger

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

Read more stories