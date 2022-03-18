ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.68%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
AVN 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.46%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.12%)
FFL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
FNEL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.14%)
GGGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.21%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.33%)
GTECH 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MLCF 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PRL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.8%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
TPLP 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
TREET 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.21%)
TRG 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.76%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
WAVES 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.22%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.88%)
BR30 15,113 Decreased By -309.2 (-2%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By -288.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,681 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Kyrgios apologises for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

Australian Nick Kyrgios apologised for losing his temper after his defeat at the hands of Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells and for smashing his racket into the ground, which then bounced and nearly struck a ball boy.

The ball boy was able to duck out of the way and Kyrgios was then booed by some in the crowd following his 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 loss to Spaniard Nadal on Thursday.

“I just want to apologise to that ball kid at the end of the match,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. “It was a complete accident and was frustrated at the end of the match.

“My racket took a crazy bounce and was never my intention. If anyone knows who that ball kid is, send me a message and I will send a racket to him. I’m glad he’s OK!”

The 26-year-old Kyrgios was initially defensive when asked about the incident after the match, berating a reporter for focusing on it after a blockbuster quarter-final clash.

Medvedev playing both hero and villain at Australian Open

“What would you like me to say about it?,” he said. “Obviously, was that my intention? No. Because I threw the racquet. Did I throw the racquet anywhere near him originally? It landed a metre from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him.

“I’m human. Things happen like that. Obviously it was a very misfortunate bounce. I think if I did that a million times over it wouldn’t have gone that way.”

Nadal said last week that the sport needed to impose stiffer penalties to curb outbursts, after Alexander Zverev received one-year probation - but no immediate suspension - following an expletive-filled tantrum in Acapulco.

The 24-year-old German Olympic champion apologised after he was defaulted for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after he smashed his racket against the umpire’s chair and verbally abused him.

“Because this situations are happening more and more often, probably ATP should review things and make decisions,” Nadal said after Thursday’s match.

“Not about today’s match because I didn’t see what happened in the end, so I can’t have an opinion … I hope nothing too bad happened because I wish (Kyrgios) the best.

“But if it’s bad, the ATP need to make decisions to avoid that and to stop that because sometimes, even if it’s very unlucky or unfortunate, going right in that moment that something negative will happen.”

Nick Kyrgios

