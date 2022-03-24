ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Waqar Younis formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he received his commemorative cap and plaque during Wednesday’s play in the third cricket Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In Tests, Waqar took 50 or more wickets against New Zealand (70), Zimbabwe (62), Sri Lanka (56), West Indies (55) and England (50). In ODIs, he took 84 wickets against Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand (79), West Indies (60), South Africa (58), India (37), England (30), Australia (29) and Zimbabwe (23).

Waqar played seven Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium and took 29 wickets with seven for 86 against New Zealand in October 1990 as his best. In 12 ODIs at this iconic venue, Waqar took 14 wickets with four for 26 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1996 as his best figures. For his meritorious services to Pakistan cricket, Waqar already has a stand dedicated in his name at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At his induction into the PCB Hall of Fame, Waqar Younis said: “I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame with my mother and wife standing alongside me. In fact, it was an honour to receive the beautiful plaque from my mother, who has been my inspiration throughout this highly rewarding and immensely satisfying cricketing journey.

Without her blessings, I would not have been able to achieve this much as a professional. Playing for Pakistan was a dream come true and I still cherish every single moment of wearing the Pakistan colour. And to be awarded by the Pakistan Cricket Board with this honour 19 years after I last represented my country is just an icing on the cake, for which I am grateful to them.”

Waqar said, “It is indeed a very proud moment for me to be placed in the same category as Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas. These individuals are absolute legends of the game and their achievements and success stories are well documented. I would like to thank all the players I played with and against as well as all the support staff who contributed towards my accomplishments.”

It may be noted that the PCB Hall of Fame was launched in April 2021 following the Board of Governors approval at its 62nd meeting with the sole objective, to honour and celebrate the achievements of some of the greatest cricketers produced by this proud country as well as to preserve Pakistan cricket history.

The initial inductees were six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame – Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas. On 16th October 2021, the six stalwarts were joined by Abdul Qadir and Fazal Mahmood who were selected by an independent voting panel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Waqar Younis Gaddafi Stadium Former Pakistan captain PCB Hall of Fame Pakistan and Australia team

Comments

1000 characters

Waqar Younis formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories