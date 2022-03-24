Pakistan Day celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour, tributes paid to Quaid

LAHORE: The Pakistan Day, commemorating the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland, was marked here on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to make the country in accordance with the vision of founding father by making it strong and prosperous.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

A “change of guards” ceremony was held Wednesday at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan was the chief guest who laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal, and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.

He also penned down his impressions in the Visitors’ book. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a statement said: “In order to make Pakistan, a prosperous country, all political parties, which were genuine representatives of the masses, must agree on a national agenda; we have to create an atmosphere of reconciliation in the country”.

Shehbaz said he saluted those who had laid down their lives for the creation as well as defence of the country. “At the same time, we must not forget the ghazis as well,” he emphasized.

He stressed the need for acting upon Quaid’s motto of unity, faith and discipline. The PML-Q leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi stressed the need for battling against extremism and poverty and working for the development of the country beyond personal and political interests.

In a message, Chaudhry Shujaat said that the threat of extremism and poverty to humanity must be overcome. “We have to show national unity beyond personal, political and party interests”, he said, adding: “The sacrifices of the Pakistan’s armed forces and other defence institutions for the country cannot be forgotten”.

“The same spirit with which the Pakistan Resolution was passed on March 23, 1940 needs to be renewed today,” Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said.

Moreover, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while addressing the students of Ameer uddin Medical College (PGMI) said on Wednesday said: “The strength and prosperity of Pakistan should be the goal of all of us, for which we must devote all our energies”.

