Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Thursday, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening and nighttime.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country till tomorrow,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry and hot in most parts of the country. Maximum temperature on Wednesday remained in Mithi and Tandojam 40 degrees Celsius, each, Sibbi and Rahim Yar Khan 39, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022