ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senior officer among 5 soldiers dead in attack near Yemen’s Aden

AFP 24 Mar, 2022

ADEN: A senior army officer was among five Yemeni soldiers killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack near the southern city of Aden, officials said.

“Major General Thabet Jawas and four soldiers were killed in a car bomb explosion when their vehicle was passing... in an area north of Aden,” a security official told AFP.

A local official confirmed the attack and the number of dead. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Jawas was considered one of the main commanders fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels since the start of the country’s civil war in 2014.

Yemen’s internationally-recognised government relocated to Aden from the capital Sanaa in late 2014, forced out by the Huthis.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 in support of the government.

Yemen’s south is often the target of car bomb or missile attacks that the authorities blame on the rebels.

Aden has also been the target of several attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and other militants loyal to IS have thrived in the chaos of Yemen’s war.

AQAP has carried out operations against both the Huthis and government forces.

Some 80 percent of Yemen’s population of about 30 million people depend on aid for survival, after seven years of a conflict that has killed almost 380,000 people, directly or indirectly, according to the UN.

Repeated diplomatic efforts have failed to get the two sides to agree on a peace deal.

Huthi rebels Yemeni soldiers Thabet Jawas

Comments

Comments are closed.

Senior officer among 5 soldiers dead in attack near Yemen’s Aden

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories