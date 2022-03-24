ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Day: Putin greets President, PM

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The message noted Russia-Pakistan relations and productive bilateral cooperation. According to the tweet Russian Embassy, “Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulate President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on national holyday- Pakistan Day. Friendly state of Russia-Pakistan relations and productive bilateral cooperation are particularly noted in the message.”

The United States Embassy in Islamabad has also extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on the occasion of Pakistan day.

In his message the US ambassador announced the launching partnership with Pakistan of a joint campaign ‘’Pak US at 75’’ to celebrate 75th anniversary of bilateral relations.

Swedish Embassy in Islamabad also felicitated the government and the people of Pakistan on Pakistan Day.

King Philippe of the Belgium in his message expressed his best wishes for happiness, health, peace and harmony for President Dr Arif Alvi and to all the Pakistanis.

Embassy of Turkey in Islamabad has also greeted the brotherly people of Pakistan on Pakistan day.

