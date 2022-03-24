ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Pakistan

PTI MNA Aamir meets PM

NNI 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he was hopeful that the no-confidence motion would fail.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat and his wife.

MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that the vote has not been decided yet, Imran Khan is hopeful that the no-confidence motion will fail.

“What is going to happen is not going to happen and what is not going to happen is going to happen.” the PTI lawmaker said in his informal talk with the media after meeting PM Khan.

Meanwhile, MNAs Alia Hamza and Saira Bano also called on the prime minister, in which Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant Amir Dogar were also present.

The MNAs expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, a meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political situation in the country was discussed.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the March 27 meeting and briefed on the contacts with the coalition parties and PTI members.

Asad Umar Imran Khan no confidence motion Aamir Liaquat Hussain

