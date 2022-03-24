Martin Dow Group & RIHIS host conference on ‘Patient Safety 2022’

KARACHI: The 5th International Conference on Patient Safety (ICPS) on the “Implementation Research in Healthcare Quality & Safety” was recently hosted by Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety (RIHIS) in partnership with the Martin Dow Group and collaboration with the World Health Organization, Imperial College London, City University London, National Institute of Health.

The conference was hosted at Karachi’s Liaquat National Hospital (LNH). Topics covered at the conference included infection prevention and control, patient safety in dentistry, how to conduct implementation research, the future of healthcare, leadership in healthcare and the role of virtual reality in surgical training.

In a recorded message, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, declared this annual conference a great step to initiate conversations to encourage and improve patient safety in Pakistan. Sultan said that patient safety is a serious public health issue that demands our immediate attention.

Speaking at the conference, Martin Dow Group Chairman Ali Akhai said: “Martin Dow Group is devoted to fulfilling the highest standards of patients’ wellbeing and everything that follows it. Since the inception of our partnership with Riphah International University, we aim to elevate the springboard for the development of patient-centered strategies.

The event was also supported by hospitals and institutions including, Tabba Heart Institute and the Indus Hospital Network.

