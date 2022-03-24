ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Message from AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ZAHEER AHMED BABER SIDHU, NI(M) CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, PAKISTAN AIR FORCE

24 Mar, 2022

TEXT: On the happy occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations to all citizens of Pakistan.

23rd March is a landmark in the glorious history of Pakistan. On this very day, the Muslims of the subcontinent for the first time formally articulated their demand for a homeland of their own. On the strength of their unity and indomitable will, they eventually realized their dream of Pakistan under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Certainly, Pakistan Day is a symbol and reminder of the determination, sacrifice and epic struggle of our forefathers for independence.

My Dear Countrymen! This year, Pakistan Day has special significance, as the Nation witnesses the newly-inducted J-10C aircraft on the wing during Pakistan Day Parade, symbolising PAF’s modernisation strategy. Let me assure you that we are continuously endeavouring to augment our potential in all spectrums. Our prime focus remains on Modernization through indigenization as well as collaboration with friendly countries. To this end, PAF continues to harness new technologies like Stand Off Weapons, Precision Munition, Electronic Warfare, Unmanned Aerial Systems and Artificial Intelligence. Alhamdulillah! We have made good progress in enhancing our capability in Space and Cyber domains in line with the dictates of Modern Non-Contact Warfare. The absorption of these cutting-edge niche technologies is made possible through focused Training and Human Resource Development. I am glad that through Triple Helix Model of Innovation, major strides have been made in Aerospace Industry, Academia and Government Linkages. I am sure that these initiatives would pay dividends in the times ahead. Let us resolve on this day that we will not rest on our laurels but will redouble our efforts for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, as indeed the development of Pakistan Air Force. On this historic occasion, we also reiterate support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination.

Let us bow our heads before Allah in humility for his benevolence, seeking strength and guidance to be the enduring guardians of

Pakistan’s free blue skies, Aameen.

Pakistan Air Force Zindabaad!

Pakistan Paindabaad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Day MARSHAL ZAHEER AHMED BABER SIDHU

Comments

Comments are closed.

Message from AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ZAHEER AHMED BABER SIDHU, NI(M) CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, PAKISTAN AIR FORCE

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories