Message from AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ZAHEER AHMED BABER SIDHU, NI(M) CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, PAKISTAN AIR FORCE

TEXT: On the happy occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations to all citizens of Pakistan.

23rd March is a landmark in the glorious history of Pakistan. On this very day, the Muslims of the subcontinent for the first time formally articulated their demand for a homeland of their own. On the strength of their unity and indomitable will, they eventually realized their dream of Pakistan under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Certainly, Pakistan Day is a symbol and reminder of the determination, sacrifice and epic struggle of our forefathers for independence.

My Dear Countrymen! This year, Pakistan Day has special significance, as the Nation witnesses the newly-inducted J-10C aircraft on the wing during Pakistan Day Parade, symbolising PAF’s modernisation strategy. Let me assure you that we are continuously endeavouring to augment our potential in all spectrums. Our prime focus remains on Modernization through indigenization as well as collaboration with friendly countries. To this end, PAF continues to harness new technologies like Stand Off Weapons, Precision Munition, Electronic Warfare, Unmanned Aerial Systems and Artificial Intelligence. Alhamdulillah! We have made good progress in enhancing our capability in Space and Cyber domains in line with the dictates of Modern Non-Contact Warfare. The absorption of these cutting-edge niche technologies is made possible through focused Training and Human Resource Development. I am glad that through Triple Helix Model of Innovation, major strides have been made in Aerospace Industry, Academia and Government Linkages. I am sure that these initiatives would pay dividends in the times ahead. Let us resolve on this day that we will not rest on our laurels but will redouble our efforts for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, as indeed the development of Pakistan Air Force. On this historic occasion, we also reiterate support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination.

Let us bow our heads before Allah in humility for his benevolence, seeking strength and guidance to be the enduring guardians of

Pakistan’s free blue skies, Aameen.

Pakistan Air Force Zindabaad!

Pakistan Paindabaad

