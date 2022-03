HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday with more gains following a strong performance on Wall Street, with tech firms leading the advances.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.91 percent, or 199.51 points, to 22,088.79.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 percent, or 4.93 points, to 3,264.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.28 percent, or 6.11 points, to 2,157.79.