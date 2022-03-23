ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Recorder Report Updated 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which was based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the prime minister took stock of the latest developments and stressed the importance of exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

The prime minister commended the leadership role of the Kingdom to advance the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) into a vital platform for the Islamic world’s causes.

Recalling the issues faced by the Islamic world, the prime minister stressed the need for enhanced cooperation for addressing the myriad of challenges confronting the Ummah. Highlighting the contemporary challenge of Islamophobia affecting the Muslims around the world, the prime minister underscored the importance of collective action by the OIC member states for dealing with this pernicious phenomenon.

Views were also exchanged on various regional and international issues. The situation in Afghanistan and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) came under discussion. The prime minister thanked the Saudi FM for the Kingdom’s steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir. Prince Farhan congratulated the prime minister on the successful holding of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

