COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday termed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference a "historic development for bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find a solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He made the remarks while meeting with Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) earlier on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts, says PM

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a keynote address at the inaugural session of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC, where he said that the world is moving in a worrisome direction, and it is crucial that "we get united and take a stand against blocs and conflicts".