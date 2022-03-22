ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

  • Says forum can help to find a solution to 'emerging challenges vital for peace and stability'
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday termed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference a "historic development for bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find a solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He made the remarks while meeting with Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) earlier on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts, says PM

COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a keynote address at the inaugural session of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC, where he said that the world is moving in a worrisome direction, and it is crucial that "we get united and take a stand against blocs and conflicts".

KSA Imran Khan ISPR statement COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa OIC meeting

