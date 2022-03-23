Lumpy skin disease: Govt blames ‘smuggled vaccine’ for losses of cattle owners

KARACHI: The Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro, has said that lumpy skin disease is an infectious, eruptive, and occasionally fatal disease of cattle heads, characterized by nodules on the skin and other parts of the body. He mentioned that secondary bacterial infection often aggravates the condition.

He was addressing at a seminar on lumpy skin disease organized by the Association of Molecular and Microbial Sciences and the Department of Microbiology University of Karachi.

He shared that due to this disease the capacity of milk and meat of the animal gets affected; therefore, it causes financial losses to the owners of the cattle heads. He said that in normal circumstances, this does not cause a lot of deaths of cattle but for those cattle owners who have inserted smuggled vaccines in their affected cattle, it poses a great threat to them.

He informed that a mass vaccination campaign is about to start which will help in the eradication of this disease. He informed the audience that this disease cannot be transmitted to human beings while milk and meat can be used.

Meanwhile, a faculty member Dr Muhammad Sohail said that their organization is striving to aware the masses about this disease and will organize more awareness seminars to provide authentic information to the public.

