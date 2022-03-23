PIA signs accord with Swissport

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has signed an agreement with Swissport International for ground handling services for Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony was held in Riyadh.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the agreement with Swissport International would further improve and strengthen the services of the PIA by using modern technology equipment. CEO PIA also inaugurated the PIA office in Riyadh designed to facilitate a large number of customers.

Needless to mention, PIA operates flights to Saudi Arabia mainly to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Damam, and Al Qassim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022