ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Australian Chargé d'affaires greets govt, people on Pakistan Day

Press Release 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Australia’s Chargé d'affaires in Pakistan, Bryce Hutchesson has issued a statement marking Pakistan Day.

“I congratulate the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in celebrating the 82nd anniversary of the passing of the Pakistan Resolution – the proposal adopted in Lahore in 1940 which foreshadowed Pakistan’s creation.

Australia has been a steadfast friend to Pakistan since independence. Our countries have much in common, with a common heritage no better illustrated than our shared love of cricket. The goodwill surrounding the current tour of Pakistan by the Australian cricket team has been heart-warming and shows yet again the hospitality for which Pakistanis are renowned.

We have long supported Pakistan’s efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, including through water management, rural productivity and gender equality. We have stood with Pakistan in the face of COVID-19, strengthening disease detection capabilities and providing humanitarian assistance. And we have worked together on transnational security challenges.

All this provides a solid foundation for strengthening our bilateral ties, underpinned by a vibrant Pakistani-origin community in Australia now approaching 90,000 people. With easing of travel restrictions, Australia looks forward to welcoming many Pakistanis to our shores in 2022 and beyond, including Pakistani students returning to our world-class educational institutions.

This Pakistan Day, as Islamabad hosts the 48th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation under the theme, Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development, Australia is pleased to be attending as a guest to underpin closer engagement on this agenda that is so important to all.

On behalf of the people and Government of Australia, I wish our good friend Pakistan Youm-e-Pakistan Mubarak!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

australia Pakistan Day Bryce Hutchesson

Comments

Comments are closed.

Australian Chargé d'affaires greets govt, people on Pakistan Day

OIC-FMs’ moot reminded: We’ve failed Kashmiris, as well as Palestinians!

PM, Saudi FM discuss matters of mutual interest

Challenges and conflicts: Muslim Ummah urged to forge collective response

Pakistan Day today

GST on seeds likely to be removed

FBR willing to consider ‘slashing’ audit period by half

H1 tax refund payments down 29.4pc YoY

EPQL wants gas allocation from Kandhkot field

Tender offer issued: UAE investor seeks to acquire 51pc stake of Summit Bank

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Read more stories