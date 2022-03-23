Australian Chargé d'affaires greets govt, people on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: Australia’s Chargé d'affaires in Pakistan, Bryce Hutchesson has issued a statement marking Pakistan Day.

“I congratulate the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in celebrating the 82nd anniversary of the passing of the Pakistan Resolution – the proposal adopted in Lahore in 1940 which foreshadowed Pakistan’s creation.

Australia has been a steadfast friend to Pakistan since independence. Our countries have much in common, with a common heritage no better illustrated than our shared love of cricket. The goodwill surrounding the current tour of Pakistan by the Australian cricket team has been heart-warming and shows yet again the hospitality for which Pakistanis are renowned.

We have long supported Pakistan’s efforts to build prosperity and inclusive development, including through water management, rural productivity and gender equality. We have stood with Pakistan in the face of COVID-19, strengthening disease detection capabilities and providing humanitarian assistance. And we have worked together on transnational security challenges.

All this provides a solid foundation for strengthening our bilateral ties, underpinned by a vibrant Pakistani-origin community in Australia now approaching 90,000 people. With easing of travel restrictions, Australia looks forward to welcoming many Pakistanis to our shores in 2022 and beyond, including Pakistani students returning to our world-class educational institutions.

This Pakistan Day, as Islamabad hosts the 48th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation under the theme, Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development, Australia is pleased to be attending as a guest to underpin closer engagement on this agenda that is so important to all.

On behalf of the people and Government of Australia, I wish our good friend Pakistan Youm-e-Pakistan Mubarak!”

