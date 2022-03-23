ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
KPL roadshows hosted at Pakistan HC in London, Birmingham

Press Release 23 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Pakistani High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmed Khan hosted a roadshow at Pakistan High Commission London in recognition of the successful execution of KPL season 1 and the launch of KPL Season 2 followed by a roadshow at Pakistan Consulate Birmingham hosted by Consul General of Pakistan to UK Sardar Adnan Rashid and Vice Consul of Pakistan Bakhtawar Mir.

Arif Malik (President of KPL), Ch Shahzad Akhtar (CEO of KPL), and Shahid Afridi (Brand Ambassador of KPL) graced the events accompanied by the prominent overseas business community and political individuals of Pakistan and Kashmiri Diaspora.

Moazzam Ahmed Khan in London commended the efforts of KPL management in the first season of the Kashmir Premier League and wowed to support KPL in its ambitions and executions. He further added that KPL is a platform that not only promotes the talent of Kashmir but also proved to be a supporting pillar in elevating the lives of Kashmiris through tourism and economic growth.

The participants of the event much appreciated the initiative of the Kashmir Premier League and said that it will boost the sports, economy, social harmony, cultural depiction, and tourism of glorious Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

