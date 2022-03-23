KPL roadshows hosted at Pakistan HC in London, Birmingham

LONDON: Pakistani High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmed Khan hosted a roadshow at Pakistan High Commission London in recognition of the successful execution of KPL season 1 and the launch of KPL Season 2 followed by a roadshow at Pakistan Consulate Birmingham hosted by Consul General of Pakistan to UK Sardar Adnan Rashid and Vice Consul of Pakistan Bakhtawar Mir.

Arif Malik (President of KPL), Ch Shahzad Akhtar (CEO of KPL), and Shahid Afridi (Brand Ambassador of KPL) graced the events accompanied by the prominent overseas business community and political individuals of Pakistan and Kashmiri Diaspora.

Moazzam Ahmed Khan in London commended the efforts of KPL management in the first season of the Kashmir Premier League and wowed to support KPL in its ambitions and executions. He further added that KPL is a platform that not only promotes the talent of Kashmir but also proved to be a supporting pillar in elevating the lives of Kashmiris through tourism and economic growth.

The participants of the event much appreciated the initiative of the Kashmir Premier League and said that it will boost the sports, economy, social harmony, cultural depiction, and tourism of glorious Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022